Serie A football tips: “10 Key Insights Gained from Serie A”

The penultimate round of fixtures in Italy’s Serie A for the 2022-23 season provided plenty of goals, controversy, and drama. Juventus’ costly 1-0 loss against AC Milan saw their hopes of European football suffer a significant blow. And champions Napoli dropped more points amid the uncertainty surrounding the club. Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho’s Roma lost again, and Inter Milan beat Atalanta in a five-goal thriller.

Here are ten things we learned from another intriguing weekend of football in Serie A:

Dybala Misses Out Again

Paulo Dybala, the Argentine forward, missed out on the Fiorentina vs. Roma clash, not even making the bench. This absence confirmed an embarrassing statistic for him. Due to missing out, Dybala will definitely not be able to match the 2,614 minutes he managed in his final season at Juventus. He is currently at 2,348, with two games left this season to increase that tally. Roma’s collapse has been steep, and the loss at Fiorentina destroyed their faint hopes of attaining Champions League football next season. Without Dybala, Roma were lacking in quality, and Fiorentina dominated the ball.

Inter Can Now Count on Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku’s performance against Atalanta was exceptional. He destroyed Giorgio Scalvini, the best defender under 23 in Serie A, and showed he has rediscovered the physical prowess of his best ever spells. His progression to top speed has been devastating, and his goalscoring ability has raised questions for manager Simone Inzaghi about whether to start him in the Champions League final against Man City. Lukaku’s showing against Atalanta was perfect, an extraordinary display of quality, proving his ability to help his side through difficult moments in the match.

Conte Present at Juventus’ Stadium

The presence of manager Antonio Conte in the stands at the Allianz Stadium got tongues wagging about a coach who is now a free agent. However, Conte’s presence should not be considered as overwhelming proof of his return to the helm at Juve. His salary would be even higher than that of Massimiliano Allegri, and it seems very difficult to imagine how Juventus could invest so much money to fire the Tuscan coach and take on Conte’s significant wages.

Gasperini and Atalanta Ready to Separate

It’s farewell to Atalanta for Gian Piero Gasperini after seven years of historic results, record points totals, and above all, Champions League qualifications. Gasperini will be remembered as the most important coach in the history of the Bergamo club, but in a few days, the end of his relationship with Atalanta will be confirmed. Different visions of the future, strained relations with the club’s top brass, and a less than idyllic relationship with some of the squad’s most influential players are negative aspects that have convinced the 65-year-old to leave.

Lecce Achieve Salvation from 24 Yards

Lecce has mathematically secured salvation, staying up in Serie A, after two 12-yard interventions, one against and one for, just 90 minutes before the end of the campaign. Goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone made a brilliant save from Christian Gytkjaer of Monza in the 84th minute, and in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, Lorenzo Colombo scored the decisive penalty that sealed a 1-0 win and gives Marco Baroni’s side another year in Serie A.

Giroud is an Immense Player

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan’s striker, sent Juventus defenders Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti into a tailspin, managing to score a fantastic goal of strength and precision, a header that went past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny like a poisonous arrow. Despite being nearly 37 years old, he has played 46 games in all competitions this season for Milan, proving to be a physically resilient player. The main problem for the Rossoneri is understanding how best to manage his workload next campaign, which may well be more difficult for the Frenchman.

Allegri’s Juventus Woes Continue

A defeat against AC Milan was predictable, but what makes the Juventus fans angry is the poor attitude of the team. The Allianz Stadium’s boos and whistles against their own team confirms their dissatisfaction towards a team struggling to connect with the fanbase. Against Milan, Allegri lost a great opportunity to demonstrate their desire to grab European football next season by the scruff of their necks. From Federico Chiesa to Angel Di Maria, from Manuel Locatelli to Bremer, all of them had struggled, demonstrating a clear inferiority compared to Milan’s stars.

Limping Napoli Look to the Future

Napoli’s 2-2 draw against Bologna after being 2-0 up demonstrates how Napoli has already set their eyes to the future. Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is forced to manage the requests of several individuals to leave and above all the delicate matter of recruiting a new manager and, in all likelihood, a new sporting director. The final Serie A matches of the season seem to be an annoyance for Napoli, who want to find a new setup at corporate level before anything else.

Mourinho’s Roma Lost Again

As always, Jose Mourinho’s side played defensively, only managing eight shots and four on target compared to 15 and six respectively from the hosts. Without Dybala, Roma were lacking in quality, and Fiorentina dominated the ball, making 494 passes with 66% – nearly two-thirds – of possession. The Giallorossi seem unable to get results without Dybala, such a tactical and technical icon for them, and it will be another season without challenging in Europe’s top competition for Paulo and Co.

Champions League Final Looms for Inter Milan

Inter Milan beat Atalanta in a five-goal thriller ahead of their Champions League final against Manchester City on June 10. Lukaku’s link-up with strike partner Lautaro Martinez is a genuine threat because they seem to have perfect chemistry. When the two center forwards are in optimal physical shape, the three central midfielders also benefit from the work of Lukaku and Martinez in attack. The Chelsea loanee’s future will not be known for a few more weeks, but much will depend on the outcome of the Champions League final.

News Source : AllfootballOfficial

Source Link :10 things we learned from Serie A| All Football/