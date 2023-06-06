“Serie A top players 2022/23”: Top 10 Migliori Giocatori della Serie A 2022-23

TOP 10 GIOCATORI MIGLIORI SERIE A 2022/23

As we gear up for the new Serie A season in Italy, it’s time to take a look at the top 10 players who are expected to make a significant impact on the league this year.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

The Portuguese superstar has been the talisman for Juventus since his arrival in 2018. He has won two Serie A titles with the Bianconeri and has scored an impressive 101 goals in just 134 appearances. Ronaldo will be expected to lead the charge once again as Juventus look to reclaim the Serie A title this season.

2. Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

The Belgian striker was sensational for Inter Milan last season as he scored 24 goals in Serie A and helped the Nerazzurri win their first league title in over a decade. Lukaku will be looking to build on his fantastic debut season in Italy and lead Inter to back-to-back titles.

3. Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

The Italian international is one of the most talented players in Serie A and has been a key player for Napoli for several years now. Insigne scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in Serie A last season and will be looking to lead Napoli to a top-four finish this season.

4. Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina

The Serbian striker had a breakout season for Fiorentina last year as he scored 21 goals in Serie A. Vlahovic is only 21 years old and has already attracted interest from several top European clubs. He will be looking to build on last season’s success and establish himself as one of the best strikers in Italy.

5. Paulo Dybala – Juventus

The Argentine forward had a difficult season last year as he struggled with injuries and form. However, Dybala is one of the most talented players in Serie A and has the ability to change a game on his own. He will be looking to bounce back this season and help Juventus win the title.

6. Federico Chiesa – Juventus

The Italian winger was one of the standout performers for Juventus last season as he scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions. Chiesa is only 23 years old and has the potential to become one of the best players in the world. He will be looking to continue his impressive form this season and help Juventus win the title.

7. Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan

The Italian midfielder was a key player for Inter Milan last season as he provided seven assists and scored three goals in Serie A. Barella is only 24 years old and has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world. He will be looking to help Inter retain their Serie A title this season.

8. Manuel Locatelli – Juventus

The Italian midfielder had a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign as he helped Italy win the tournament. Locatelli is only 23 years old and has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A. He recently joined Juventus from Sassuolo and will be looking to make a significant impact in his first season with the Bianconeri.

9. Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain

The Moroccan full-back was one of the best players in Serie A last season as he provided six assists and scored seven goals for Inter Milan. However, he recently joined Paris Saint-Germain and will be looking to make a significant impact in Ligue 1 this season.

10. Hirving Lozano – Napoli

The Mexican winger had a fantastic season for Napoli last year as he scored 11 goals and provided four assists in Serie A. Lozano is only 26 years old and has the potential to become one of the best players in the world. He will be looking to continue his impressive form this season and help Napoli qualify for the Champions League.

Overall, the Serie A is loaded with talent this season, and it will be interesting to see how these players perform over the course of the campaign. Whether it’s Ronaldo leading Juventus to the title or Vlahovic establishing himself as one of the best strikers in Italy, there will be plenty of exciting storylines to follow in the coming months.

