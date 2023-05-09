“Serious crash on I-26 Henderson Co.” : Numerous authorities attending severe accident on I-26 in Henderson County.

Several Agencies Responding to Major Accident on I-26 in Henderson County

A serious crash occurred on the interstate in Henderson County, North Carolina, prompting multiple agencies to respond, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The incident happened on I-26 near Asheville Highway at exit 44 heading east, and as of 9:40 a.m., the road is closed in this area. Detours have been set up for drivers, and they are encouraged to take exit 40 and follow a series of directions to re-access I-26.

The NCDOT has not released any information on the cause of the crash or the number of vehicles involved. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes until further notice.

News Source : https://www.foxcarolina.com

Source Link :Multiple agencies responding to serous crash on I-26 in Henderson Co./