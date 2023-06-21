Serious Injuries to Teen and Child in 5-Car Collision at 70F Temperature







Teen and Child Seriously Hurt in 5-Car Crash on 70F

Car accident injuries Multiple vehicle collision Road traffic accidents Emergency medical treatment Traumatic injuries in minors

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Two individuals, a teen and a child, were seriously injured in a five-car crash on 70F. The accident occurred on Monday afternoon and resulted in the closure of two lanes of the highway for several hours.According to authorities, the crash was caused by a driver who was texting while driving. The driver collided with another vehicle, causing a chain reaction that involved three additional cars.The teen and child were passengers in one of the vehicles and were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver who caused the accident was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police are reminding drivers to avoid distractions while behind the wheel and to always practice safe driving habits.