Servacius Likwelile Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Servacius Likwelile has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Dr. Servacius Likwelile has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
It's with great sadness that we received news of the death of our former Board Chair Dr. Servacius Likwelile.
The entire MS TCDC family mourns this loss.
We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Likwelile's family.
He brought his remarkable experience and energy to MS TCDC. pic.twitter.com/PhPytZKcOH
— MS TCDC Arusha (@MSTCDC) February 20, 2021
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
