Service To Be Held For Late Lane Austin Barber, 20-Year-Old Resident of Stoneboro PA

Lane Austin Barber Obituary: Remembering The Life Of A Young Man Taken Too Soon

Early Life and Education

Lane Austin Barber was born on September 1, 2000, in Sharon, PA, to his parents, Lynn (Hindman) Barber and Rodney Barber. He grew up in Stoneboro, PA, where he attended Lakeview High School. Lane was an excellent student who graduated from high school in 2018 and went on to attend Thiel College.

Passion for Sports

Lane loved playing sports and was an active member of the Lakeview High School football and wrestling teams. He was also a member of the Stoneboro Little League and played for the Mercer County Outlaws baseball team. Lane’s love for sports continued into his college years, where he played football for Thiel College.

Family and Friends

Lane was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He had a contagious smile that could light up any room he walked into. Lane was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, whether it was watching sports or playing video games.

A Life Taken Too Soon

On January 27, 2021, Lane Austin Barber passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 20. The news of his passing has left his family, friends, and the entire Stoneboro community heartbroken. Lane’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life

A celebration of Lane’s life was held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Stoneboro United Methodist Church. The service was officiated by Pastor Tim Lewis. The church was filled with family, friends, teammates, and community members who came together to pay their respects to Lane.

Final Resting Place

Following the service, Lane was laid to rest at New Lebanon Cemetery in Stoneboro. The burial service was private, attended by only Lane’s family.

In Memory Of Lane Austin Barber

Lane Austin Barber will be remembered as a kind-hearted young man who had a passion for sports and a love for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Lane’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Rest in peace, Lane.

