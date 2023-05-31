Sesame Chicken Fillet Recipe: Share the recipe for this delicious sesame chicken fillet and give it a try!

Everyone should try this sesame chicken fillet! Share the recipe.

Are you tired of your usual chicken recipes? Want to try something new and exciting? Then you have to try this delicious sesame chicken fillet recipe! It’s easy to make, healthy, and bursting with flavor. So, let’s get started!

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

2 tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Take the chicken breasts and slice them in half lengthwise to create 8 fillets. In a shallow dish, mix together the flour, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. In another shallow dish, mix together the beaten eggs. In a third shallow dish, mix together the panko breadcrumbs and sesame seeds. Take each chicken fillet and coat it in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Dip the chicken fillet into the beaten eggs, making sure it’s fully coated. Coat the chicken fillet in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing the breadcrumbs and sesame seeds onto the chicken to ensure they stick. Repeat the above steps with all the chicken fillets. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken fillets to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Transfer the chicken fillets to a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until cooked through. Serve hot and enjoy!

Why You Should Try This Recipe:

This sesame chicken fillet recipe is a great way to switch up your usual chicken dishes. The combination of breadcrumbs and sesame seeds gives the chicken a delicious crunch, while the garlic and onion powder add a burst of flavor. Plus, this recipe is much healthier than the typical fried chicken fillet as it is baked in the oven instead of deep-fried.

Additionally, this recipe is incredibly easy to make. With just a few simple steps, you can have a delicious and healthy meal ready in no time. This recipe is perfect for busy weeknights when you don’t have the time or energy to make an elaborate dinner.

Finally, this sesame chicken fillet recipe is very versatile. You can serve it with a side of vegetables for a balanced meal, or slice it up and put it in a wrap or sandwich for a quick and easy lunch. You can even chop it up and add it to a salad for an extra protein boost.

Conclusion:

If you’re looking for a new and exciting chicken recipe to try, then you have to try this delicious sesame chicken fillet recipe. With its crunchy coating and burst of flavor, this recipe is sure to become a family favorite. Plus, it’s easy to make and healthy, making it the perfect meal for any night of the week.

