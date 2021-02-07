Seth Bossung , Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : three deceased backcountry skiers from Monday’s Ophir Pass avalanche accident identified.

Seth Bossung , Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado 1d · Silverton Colo. Thursday February 4th: The three deceased backcountry skiers from Monday’s Ophir Pass avalanche accident were recovered by helicopter this afternoon. The San Juan County Coroner Keri Metzler verified that they were Seth Bossung age 52 , Andy Jessen age 40 and Adam Palmer age 49 of Eagle Colorado. Incident Timeline ● February 1st, Monday 3:30pm: A group of 7 skiers triggered a large avalanche at 11,500’ near treeline Four of the skiers were caught, carried and fully buried by the avalanche. 1 skier triggered an airbag was fully buried and was rescued by the 3 not caught in the avalanche. The group started rescue efforts for the others and one skier sent out a SOS message with a Garmin InReach. ● At 5:20 pm: The San Juan County Sheriff’s Department and San Juan County Search and Rescue initiated an operation to recover skiers from the Ophir Pass area. ● At 11:00pm: The SAR Team called off rescue operations due to darkness and deteriorating weather conditions. ● Tuesday February 2nd 7:00 am: The rescue operations resumed with a multi-agency effort including, San Juan County Sheriff’s Dept, San Juan County Search and Rescue, Silverton Medical Rescue, San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Telluride Helitrax helicopter service and La Plata County Search and Rescue. Avalanche mitigation was conducted on the avalanche accident area to reduce the hazard for rescuers. The buried subjects were located via a beacon search and the teams began excavation. At 12:45pm: SAR rescue operations were suspended due to naturally occurring avalanches around the accident zone and rapidly warming weather conditions. By 1:45pm, 17 SAR members skied out of the avalanche accident area and were safely out of the field by 3:15pm. Snowmobiles were stuck behind the natural avalanche which blocked the Ophir Pass Road. ● Wednesday February 3rd 6:00am – 6:00pm: The SAR team resumed the recovery operation. The 3 skiers were all located by beacons and the SAR team began extrication of the skiers. All 3 were deep burials and required chainsaws and other mechanized equipment to cut through the dense debris. ● Wednesday end of day: All 3 skiers were excavated and prepared for extraction by helicopter. All motorized equipment was recovered from the previous day by a separate team that had to cut through debris with chainsaws. Due to time of day and weather conditions, the helicopter operation was scheduled for Thursday. ● Thursday February 4th 4:00pm – 6:00pm: All 3 skiers were retrieved by Helitrax from the accident area and transported by San Juan County Coroner to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Durango CO. ● Thursday 7:00pm: The San Juan County Coroner positively identifies the victims as Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, and Adam Palmer of Eagle County. San Juan County would like to extend their condolences to the Bossung, Jessen and Palmer families, friends, and the Eagle County community. As a small rural alpine community ourselves, we understand the grave loss of community stakeholders like these three gentlemen. Our thoughts are with you Eagle County Community. San Juan County Sheriff’s Dept, SJC Office of Emergency Management & Silverton Medical Rescue would also like to thank our neighbors in San Miguel County, Ouray County and a big thanks to La Plata Search & Rescue, Telluride Helitrax and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) for helping with the recovery operations. We also appreciate the help from the USFS Columbine Ranger District and the Colorado Department of Transportation in area closures and public communication on the incident. +2 926926 107 Comments 388 Shares Like Comment Share