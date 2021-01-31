Seth Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Seth Smith has Died .

Seth Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with GREAT sadness that I pass along that @ItsSethESmith (Seth Smith) passed away unexpectedly Wednesday. He was my assistant in 2019 and touched many lives in his time with the @HbgSenators. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. RIP my friend. — Terry Byrom (@hbgsensradio) January 31, 2021

