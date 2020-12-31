seth underwood wvu Death -Obituary – Dead : seth underwood wvu has Died .

Seth Underwood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.

Muryssa George 13 hrs · I don’t know if anyone can imagine a world without a Seth Underwood. 8 years of knowing you seems like forever, but it will never be long enough. You were a spitfire of a human – sassy, sweet, goofy, absolutely intelligent, and so easily lovable. You could talk for hours about stuff that was always way over my head and never failed to be sure that everyone around you was in for a good laugh and a fun time. You, my friend, were so loved. More loved than you ever knew. My heart breaks for anyone who knew and adored Seth, he was a friend to everyone and I know so many are completely devastated right now. I wish I had the right words to sum up all the love & history, if only I would have known that monday was the last time I was going to wake up to one of your funny late night texts. My prayers are with the Underwood family, Seth’s best friends, and everyone else who had the honor to know him. Heaven gained another amazing angel, if only love could have saved you.