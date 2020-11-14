Seth Vandekamp Death -Dead :Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp died in the helicopter crash in Egypt..

Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 14, 2020.

“KHOU 11 News Houston on Twitter: “The Department of Defense released this photo of Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp. This is the U.S. soldier from Katy who died in the helicopter crash in Egypt. Please keep his family and those closest to him in your thoughts and prayers. FULL STORY:”

Dr. Seth Vandekamp was an Army Officer and Family Medicine Physician who recently completed his residency at Fort Benning. A couple years ago, my wife was hospitalized, and Seth provided excellent care. He will be missed by his colleagues.

