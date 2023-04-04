“Settlers of Catan Creator Passes at 70”

The family of Klaus Teuber, creator of Settlers of Catan, has announced his passing at age 70 following a brief illness.

German Designer of Classic Board Game Settlers of Catan Passes Away at the Age of 70

Klaus Teuber, the creator of the hugely popular board game Settlers of Catan, has died at the age of 70 after a brief illness, his family has announced. Teuber, who quit his job as a dental technician to pursue board game design, created the multi-player game in 1995 in which players compete to build settlements on a fictional island using five resources: wool, grain, lumber, brick, and ore. Originally called The Settlers of Catan, the game has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide and is available in more than 40 languages.

Teuber’s family announced his passing in a statement on the Catan board game company’s website, requesting privacy. Catan Studios, the company that produces Settlers of Catan, described Teuber as a “kind and selfless human being” and “friend” in a statement on social media, expressing their condolences to his family.

Teuber, born in the German town of Rai-Breitenbach in 1952, had taken up designing board games in his basement as a creative escape from his job. In an interview with The New Yorker in 2014, Teuber shared that he “had many problems with the company and the profession” of dentistry, and that game design was his own world that he had created.

Teuber never anticipated the success of his game, and it became a family business in which he and his family members worked to produce and distribute the game. Sales of Settlers of Catan surged during the first five months of the pandemic in 2020, as people sought activities to do at home during quarantine.

The Catan studio team encouraged fans mourning Teuber’s passing to “honor Klaus’ memory by being kind to one another, pursuing your creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with your loved ones.”

Teuber’s legacy lives on in Settlers of Catan and its numerous expansions and adaptations, which have become a beloved mainstay in the board gaming world.