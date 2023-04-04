“Settlers of Catan Creator Passes – Breaking News”

The inventor of Settlers of Catan has passed away, as reported by Gamereactor-breakinglatest.news.

German Game Designer Klaus Teuber Passes Away at 70 After Brief Illness

Board game enthusiasts and players around the world are mourning the death of Klaus Teuber, the legendary German game designer and creator of Settlers of Catan. Teuber passed away at the age of 70 after a brief illness, leaving a huge hole in the industry and a legacy that has touched and impacted the lives of countless people.

Settlers of Catan: A Game That Changed the Board Game Industry

Settlers of Catan, a game that Teuber created almost 30 years ago, has become one of the biggest stars in the board game industry. It won the coveted “Spiel des Jahres” award in 1995 and has seen over 50 expansions and spinoffs over the years, most of which have been highly acclaimed.

Catan Studios Confirms Teuber’s Passing

Teuber’s passing was confirmed by Catan Studios, the company he co-founded and continues to be a driving force within, in a statement released earlier today:

“It is with great sadness that we at Catan Studios acknowledge the passing of Klaus Teuber, legendary game designer and creator of the beloved board game Catan. Our hearts go out to you during this incredibly difficult time.”

Klaus Teuber: A Legacy That Lives on

Teuber may have passed away, but his legacy and the impact he has made on the board game industry and the countless people who have played and loved Settlers of Catan will live on. His passion, creativity, and innovation will continue to inspire both new and seasoned game designers for generations to come.

Conclusion

We extend our deepest condolences to Klaus Teuber’s family, friends, and colleagues during this time of mourning. Klaus Teuber will be missed, but his legacy will live on as players around the world continue to enjoy his beloved game, Settlers of Catan.