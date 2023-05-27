John Caldwell : Seven charged with attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22. Seven men have now been charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack. Mr Caldwell had been coaching a youth football game and was with his son at the time of the shooting. The PSNI announced on Saturday that two men aged 28 and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47, and 72 had been charged with attempted murder. Two of the men, aged 38 and 45, were also charged with membership of a proscribed organization, namely the IRA. Three of the men, aged 28, 33, and 47, were further charged with preparation of terrorist acts. All seven men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court via video link on Monday. The so-called New IRA claimed responsibility for the attack, with police investigating potential involvement of criminal gangs. Nine men and two women were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Friday, with two men and two women being released on Saturday. The police appealed for information in relation to a Mercedes and two Ford Fiestas believed to have been used by the gunmen and their affiliates in the attack. There was a reward of £150,000 offered by the Crimestoppers charity for information leading to the conviction of those involved in the attack.

News Source : Claudia Savage, PA

