Seven Mexican farmworkers killed in Oregon highway crash, suspect arrested

Eduardo Lopez – focus keyword : Oregon crash: Suspect arrested in death of farmworkers

The Oregon State Police have released the names of the farmworkers who were killed and injured in a fatal highway crash that occurred near Albany, an agricultural area of the Willamette Valley. The crash involved a semitruck that left Interstate 5 and hit a van parked on the roadside. The seven people who died were Eduardo Lopez, Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez, Josue Garcia Garcia, Luis Enrique Gomez Reyes, Javier Suarez, Alejandra Espinoza Carpio, and Juan Carlos Leyva Carrillo. The four injured individuals were Maria Flores Martinez, Hector Galindo, Jose Eduardo Solis Flores, and Adan Garcia Garcia. The Mexican Consulate in Portland confirmed that all of those injured and killed were farmworkers of Mexican nationality. The driver of the semitruck, Lincoln Clayton Smith, has been arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including driving under the influence of intoxicants and manslaughter. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Read Full story : Names of farmworker victims in deadly Oregon crash released /

News Source : OHS Canada Magazine

Oregon farmworker accident Agricultural worker fatalities Workplace safety for farm laborers Tragedy in the fields: Oregon crash victims Advocating for farmworker rights and protections