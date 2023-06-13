Seven of ten wedding guests killed in NSW bus crash named, including Singleton mother and daughter, Kane Symons, and Andrew and Lynan Scott.

Singleton bus crash victims : Seven of the 10 wedding guests killed in NSW bus crash from Singleton community, including Nadene McBride, Kyah McBride, Kane Symons, Andrew Scott, Lynan Scott, Rebecca Mullen, Tori Cowburn.

The Hunter Valley town of Singleton is mourning the loss of seven of the 10 wedding guests who were killed in a tragic bus crash on Sunday. The bus, which was carrying guests from a wedding reception at Wandin Estate Winery in Lovedale back to Singleton, lost control and overturned at around 11:30pm. Singleton Mayor Sue Moore expressed her community’s struggle to come to terms with the loss, as they have previously endured tragedies such as bushfires and floods. The victims include Singleton mother Nadene McBride and her daughter, along with Singleton man Kane Symons, Singleton husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott, and Singleton doctor Rebecca Mullen, among others. Community crisis centers have been opened in Branxton, Singleton, and Cessnock, and local hotels are offering accommodation to families of the victims. The bus driver, Brett Button, faces 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and a backup charge alleging negligence.

News Source : 1 News

