Seven shot, two dead at high school graduation in Richmond, suspect named as Amari Pollard

Richmond high school graduation shooting : Seven shot, two dead including father and son at Richmond high school graduation

Gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony held on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus, leaving seven people shot and two dead, identified as Lorenzo Smith and Shawn Jackson. The suspect, a 19-year-old, has been arrested and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The shooting was not a random act but resulted from an ongoing dispute between the suspect and Jackson, according to the Richmond Police Department. Six people were brought to VCU Medical Center with serious to critical injuries. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney expressed condolences to the community and vowed to ensure anyone responsible faces justice.

Read Full story : Virginia graduation shooting latest: Motive in Richmond high school attack emerges as suspect and victims named /

News Source : Graeme Massie

Virginia graduation shooting Richmond high school attack Suspect motive in shooting Victim names in Virginia shooting School shooting in Virginia