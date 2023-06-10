Seven-year-old Aarnav Mithilesh Rai dies in Pune construction site accident

Aarnav Mithilesh Rai : Seven-year-old Aarnav Mithilesh Rai dies after iron gate collapse at Wagholi construction site, contractor booked

Police officials have reported that a seven-year-old boy was killed when an iron gate collapsed on him at a construction site in Wagholi, Pune. The incident occurred at the Gulmohor Society construction site on November 18, 2022, and the police have charged the contractor, Wahid Khan, and two workers with causing death due to negligence. Initially, the police had registered the case as an accidental death, but after an investigation, they found the trio responsible for the boy’s death and filed an FIR. The victim, Aarnav Mithilesh Rai, was playing in the open space near the gate when it collapsed on him, causing fatal injuries. His father, Mithilesh Rai, who works as a government contractor, filed the police complaint. The police have registered a case under Section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have stated that the contractors and workers on site had not taken necessary precautions that led to the child’s death.

Read Full story : Contractor, 2 others booked after iron gate collapse claims life of 7-year-old /

News Source : HT Correspondent

Iron gate collapse Contractor accountability Safety regulations Construction negligence Legal consequences