Seventeen-Year-Old New Bern NC High School Student, Trent Wheat, Passes Away from Sepsis: Obituary and Cause of Death Disclosed

Trent Wheat Obituary

New Bern, North Carolina – Trent Wheat, a 17-year-old student at New Bern High School, passed away on Monday, May 3rd, 2021 due to sepsis.

Trent was born on June 11th, 2003 in New Bern, NC. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. Trent was a gifted athlete and played football and baseball for New Bern High School.

Trent’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his kindness, humor, and unwavering spirit.

A private family service will be held in honor of Trent. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Trent’s memory to the Sepsis Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and improving sepsis treatment.

Rest in peace, Trent. You will be deeply missed.

