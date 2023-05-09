seventh horse dies : Seventh Horse Fatality at Major Racing Event: Another Heartbreaking Loss

Seventh Horse Succumbs at Major Racing Event: Yet Another Heartbreaking Loss

The Tragic Death of Bella Vita: A Reminder of the Risks in Horse Racing

The world of horse racing has been hit once again by a tragic loss, as a seventh horse has died at a major racing event. The most recent death occurred at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California, where a 3-year-old filly named Bella Vita suffered a catastrophic injury during a race on August 22nd.

The Incident at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

The incident occurred during the final turn of the race, when Bella Vita appeared to take a misstep and then fell to the ground. The jockey, Abel Cedillo, was thrown off the horse and was able to walk away from the incident without any serious injuries. However, Bella Vita was not as fortunate and was euthanized on the track due to the severity of her injuries.

The History of Tragedies in Horse Racing

This is not the first time that the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has experienced a tragedy like this. In 2019, four horses died during the racing season at the track, prompting calls for increased safety measures and closer scrutiny of the sport.

The death of Bella Vita is just the latest in a string of fatalities that have occurred at horse racing events around the world. In recent years, there have been numerous reports of horses suffering injuries and dying on the track, raising questions about the safety of the sport and whether it is ethical to continue to use animals for entertainment purposes.

The Concerns in Horse Racing

One of the main concerns is the use of drugs and other substances to enhance the performance of horses. Many horses are given drugs to mask pain and other physical issues, which can lead to more serious injuries on the track. There is also the issue of over-breeding, which can lead to weaker and more fragile horses that are more prone to injuries.

The Response of Racing Organizations

In response to these concerns, some racing organizations have implemented new safety protocols and regulations to try to mitigate the risks. For example, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has increased the number of veterinarians on staff and has implemented new rules to limit the use of certain drugs and medications.

The Call for Banning Horse Racing

However, many animal rights activists argue that these measures are not enough and that horse racing should be banned altogether. They argue that the use of animals for human entertainment is unethical and that there are plenty of other forms of entertainment that do not involve the exploitation of animals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the death of Bella Vita is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in horse racing and the need for greater safety measures and ethical considerations in the sport. While some progress has been made, there is still much work to be done to ensure that horses are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. It is up to us as a society to decide whether we want to continue to support a sport that puts the lives of animals at risk for our entertainment.