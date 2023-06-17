Several individuals injured as city bus collides with building in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore, Maryland Accident: Multiple People Injured as City Bus Crashes into Building

A city bus in Baltimore, Maryland crashed into a building, resulting in multiple injuries. The accident occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided into the building. Emergency responders were quick to arrive on the scene and transported the injured individuals to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

