“severe depression treatment Rochester”: Rochester Regional Health now provides a novel therapy for severe depression

Fairport Woman Says Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Has Worked Wonders

Depression can be a debilitating illness that affects millions of people worldwide. Nancy Wheatley, a Fairport resident, has been living with depression for decades. Despite trying multiple medications, she found herself waking up in a dark place every day, searching for happiness but often coming up short. Some days were worse than others, and she would even think of ways to hurt herself. That was until she heard about a relatively new treatment offered at Rochester Regional Health called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

What is TMS?

TMS is a form of non-invasive electrical stimulation of a targeted area of the brain. It is only for patients with severe depression that has not responded to previous treatment. Dr. Adrian Leibovici, a psychiatrist with RRH, administers the treatment and claims that for those patients, TMS can be a game-changer. He compares it to the introduction of Prozac in 1987, which expanded the number of people willing to have treatment.

What Does TMS Treatment Involve?

The treatment involves a few dozen short sessions over 4-6 weeks. Nancy Wheatley describes the sensation as similar to a woodpecker pecking on her head, but without any discomfort. Her son, Collin Wheatley, has already noticed a significant difference in his mother’s mood and communication. Nancy says that those dark thoughts are gone, and the light has returned. She can now wake up in the morning and love to hear the birds sing.

Potential Side Effects of TMS

Like any medical treatment, TMS has potential side effects that might include a slight tingling sensation, skin irritation at the point of contact with the magnetic coils used in the treatment, and discomfort with pulsing noises. However, these side effects are usually mild and temporary.

How to Access TMS Treatment

Those interested in TMS treatment can be referred from within the RRH system. It is essential to note that TMS is not suitable for everyone, and patients must undergo a thorough assessment before treatment. However, for patients with severe depression that has not responded to previous treatment, TMS can be a life-changing option.

Conclusion

Nancy Wheatley’s story is a testament to how TMS can be a game-changer for patients with severe depression. It is a non-invasive treatment that has relatively mild and temporary side effects. TMS can expand the number of people willing to have treatment and provide a ray of hope for those who have not responded to previous treatment. If you or your loved ones are struggling with severe depression, it is worth considering TMS as a potential treatment option.

News Source : Adam Chodak

Source Link :New treatment for severe depression now offered at Rochester Regional Health/