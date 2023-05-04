“Sex offender shooting” : Official Confirms Sex Offender Killed Himself After Fatally Shooting 6 People

A horrific tragedy has struck a rural Oklahoma community, as a convicted sex offender who was released from prison early shot and killed six people, including his wife, her three children, and two friends of the kids, before taking his own life. The victims were found with one to three wounds to the head, and their bodies were discovered in a heavily wooded area near a creek. Authorities have confirmed that the shooter was Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old convicted sex offender who had been sentenced to 20 years in 2003 for first-degree rape in the assault of a 17-year-old. McFadden was released from prison in 2020 after serving 16 years and nine months, despite facing new felony charges for using a contraband cellphone in 2016 to trade nude photos with a 16-year-old.

The shooting occurred after McFadden failed to appear at his long-delayed jury trial for the new charges on Monday. His body was later discovered along with those of his wife, her son and daughters, and two teens who were visiting the family over the weekend. Family members of the victims are now questioning how McFadden was allowed to go free after being accused of soliciting nude images from another teenager while behind bars. McFadden had also sent a series of ominous text messages to his young accuser hours before his trial was to begin, suggesting that he blamed the accuser for ending his “great life” and that he was determined not to return to prison.

The circumstances of McFadden’s release have alarmed Republican state Rep. Justin Humphrey, who chairs his chamber’s Criminal Judiciary Committee. He is working with another lawmaker on legislation that would “stop tragedies of this nature from occurring again.” The effort will involve trying to determine how a person could commit sex crimes in prison and be released on good behavior, and how McFadden was able to be in contact with minors while on sex offender supervision.

The tragedy has left the community in shock and grief, with family members of the victims struggling to come to terms with their loss. Janette Mayo, the mother of Holly Guess, one of McFadden’s victims, questioned how the state failed to protect families and allowed a “monster” like McFadden to go free. Justin Webster, who allowed his daughter to join a sleepover at the McFadden home not knowing anything about the man’s past, expressed a determination to “tell Ivy’s story and our story and get our government officials and everybody to start speaking up loud and keeping those pedophiles in jail.”

The shooting is another tragic reminder of the devastating impact of sexual violence and the urgent need for more robust measures to prevent it. It is also a call to action for lawmakers and law enforcement agencies to take responsibility for their role in allowing dangerous individuals to go free and to work towards more effective solutions to protect communities from harm.

