“Sex offender shooting suspect” today : 17-year-old Spokane girl’s shooting death: Registered sex offender identified as a possible suspect.

Person of Interest in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Spokane Girl Identified as Registered Sex Offender today 2023.

A registered sex offender has been named as a “person of interest” in the death of a 17-year-old girl, found last month in Yakima County, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Carlos Sandoval was arrested on unrelated charges two days after Samantha Kalinchuk’s body was found. An autopsy determined Kalinchuk died from a gunshot wound to the head. Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. Meanwhile, a friend of Kalinchuk’s has claimed she forwarded messages and locations to law enforcement so they could find her.

News Source : Garrett Cabeza, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.

