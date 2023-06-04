“sexual experience tips for women”: Expert Shares 10 Essential Tips for Women Before Their First Sexual Experience

How to Navigate Your First Sexual Experience: Expert Advice

The first sexual experience is a significant milestone for any individual. It’s natural to have questions and doubts about this topic, especially due to the societal taboos and lack of open discussions surrounding it. Seeking reliable information and expert advice can play a crucial role in dispelling doubts and ensuring a positive and informed experience.

Recently, Gynaecologist Aditi Kaundinya shared some valuable insights and answers to common questions on her Instagram handle. Here are 10 things every woman must know before her first sexual experience:

Consent is Key: The importance of this cannot be reiterated enough. It should be both verbal and enthusiastic. You can reconsider at any time if you start to feel uncomfortable. Communication is Crucial: For your intimate experience with your partner to be memorable, you need to communicate your needs and desires at every stage. Do not engage in something you are uncomfortable with, but rather voice it out. Safe Sex: Discuss and thoroughly research methods of contraception. Use condoms and dental dams to protect yourself against sexually transmitted infections. In case prevention methods fail, you can also take emergency contraception. Know Your Expectations: The first sexual experience may not be exactly like what you see in movies or porn. It can be awkward or highly satisfying. Do not be swayed by preconceived notions. No Guilt: You need not feel guilty about fantasising about something or asking for what you like. Stay in the moment and live the experience. It May Hurt: Having intercourse for the first time is painful. Adequate foreplay and the use of lubricants can help reduce the pain. Take it slow and if the pain is unbearable, stop immediately and consult a doctor. The Question About Orgasm: Penetrative sex might not always lead to an orgasm. Find your erogenous zones and focus on them. Hygiene is Important: The bacteria that can travel through your genital tract might harm you. Pass urine before and after sex to prevent urinary tract infections. Bleeding is Not Necessarily Normal: This is not a necessity the first time you have sex. However, if you do bleed and it’s excessive, make sure to consult a doctor as soon as possible. Talk to a Friend: You may go through a roller coaster of emotions after your first time and feel overwhelmed. It’s good to have someone with whom you can openly discuss your feelings.

In conclusion, your first sexual experience can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. Seeking expert advice and reliable information can help you navigate this significant milestone with confidence and ensure a positive and informed experience. Remember to communicate your needs and desires, practice safe sex, and prioritize your physical and emotional well-being.

News Source : Shreeja Bhattacharya

Source Link :10 Things Every Woman Must Know Before Their First SEXUAL Experience, Expert Weighs In/