Sexual harassment victim identifies Saqib Ahmad Dar as perpetrator

Saqib Ahmad Dar – suspect name : Suspect Saqib Ahmad Dar apprehended for sexual harassment of victim in Budgam

The victim recounted that on May 25th, she was on her way to her coaching classes in Budgam when she accepted a lift from an unknown vehicle near Soibugh. Unfortunately, during the ride, the driver sexually harassed her. Despite managing to escape, she left her mobile phone and school bag inside the vehicle. The statement further stated that the Budgam Police took immediate action and launched a thorough investigation into the matter. The accused individual, Saqib Ahmad Dar of Narkara Budgam, was identified and apprehended promptly. The vehicle involved in the incident was also seized.

Read Full story : Accused arrested as girl reports harassment following car lift in Soibugh: police /

News Source : GK Web Desk

Harassment reporting Soibugh car lift Arrested accused Police investigation Sexual harassment case