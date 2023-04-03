Seymour Stein, Iconic Jewish Music Exec, Dies at 80

Seymour Stein, the iconic Jewish executive of music, has passed away at the age of 80.

Legendary music executive and founder of Sire Records, Seymour Stein, has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The label that Stein established was responsible for introducing numerous influential artists to the world, including the Ramones, Talking Heads, and Madonna. Despite coming from an observant Jewish family, Stein’s love for music started at a young age, and his passion for the industry led him to establish Sire with songwriting and producing partner, Richard Gottehrer in 1966.

Unlike many record label executives, Stein was well-connected with the local music scene and spent much of his time scouting for new talent on the streets. This approach paid off immensely in the mid-1970s when he discovered young bands like the Ramones and Talking Heads, who were playing raw, back-to-basics rock that became the foundation of a new movement. Stein’s appreciation for the energy and talent of these artists led to their signing with Sire, an act that undoubtedly had a significant influence on the music industry that we know today.

Stein’s involvement with Madonna is another example of his unparalleled talent for spotting gifted musicians. After hearing a demo of her music while in the hospital recovering from open-heart surgery, Stein signed Madonna to Sire Records, which would lead to an extensive twenty-seven-year professional relationship. During this period, Madonna became one of the most recognizable faces in the music industry, with six of her albums achieving multi-platinum status.

While Stein was undoubtedly knowledgeable about the music industry, he remained humble about his lack of talent, stating that he was not particularly talented in any way, shape, or form. However, he did recognize his knack for having excellent ears and knew how to spot someone that could make a lasting impact on the music world.

One of Stein’s most crucial contributions to the music industry was introducing Israeli superstar Ofra Haza to the world. While Stein made no secret of his admiration for Haza’s music, he did not sign her because of her nationality. Rather, he was moved by her unique Middle-Eastern, Yemenite pop sound, which became a massive sensation in the 1980s.

In totality, Stein’s life was one marked by passion and ingenuity. His knack for recognizing raw talent, combined with his love of music and willingness to take risks, led him to become one of the most respected figures in the music industry. He is survived by his daughter, the film director and producer, Mandy Stein, who will undoubtedly carry on her father’s legacy for years to come.