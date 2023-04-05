Seymour Stein, Music Exec Who Signed Madonna, Dies at 80

The death of Seymour Stein, a notable record executive who discovered Madonna and nurtured her to fame, was announced at the age of 80.

Founder of Sire Records, Seymour Stein, dies at 80

Seymour Stein, the successful founder of Sire Records, which launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads, and others, passed away on Sunday at the age of 80. The New York City native, who co-founded Sire Productions in his mid-20s, was known for his deep knowledge and appreciation of music.

Early Career

As a teenager, Stein worked summers at King Records, James Brown’s label, which fueled his obsession with the Billboard music charts. Stein’s fascination with chart-topping music would prove an astute judge of talent during the 1970s era of New Wave, a term he helped popularize, signing record deals with Talking Heads, the Ramones, and the Pretenders.

The Rise of Sire Records

One of Stein’s most lucrative discoveries happened in the early 1980s when he heard the demo tape of a little-known singer-dancer from the downtown New York club scene, Madonna. In his memoir “Siren Song,” published in 2018, Stein recounted the first time he heard Madonna’s voice and how eager he was to meet her, even when hospitalized with a heart infection. Madonna signed to a record deal with Sire Records, which propelled her to fame.

Sire Records also featured artists such as Ice T, the Smiths, Depeche Mode, the Replacements, and Echo and the Bunnymen, along with more established acts such as Lou Reed and Brian Wilson, who recorded with Sire later in their careers.

Personal Life

Stein was briefly married to record promoter and real estate executive Linda Adler, with whom he had two children, Mandy Stein and Samantha Lee Jacobs, who passed away from brain cancer in 2013. Stein came out as gay later in life.

Legacy

Stein helped found the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, and he himself was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2005. His contribution to the music industry cannot be overstated, and his impact on the careers of many of the most influential musicians in the world will continue to be felt for generations to come.

In Memoriam

Stein’s daughter, Mandy Stein, said, “I am beyond grateful for every minute our family spent with him, and that the music he brought to the world impacted so many people’s lives in a positive way.”

To plant a tree in memory of Seymour Stein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.