Seymour Stein, the music executive credited with discovering Madonna, passes away at the age of 80.

Seymour Stein, a legendary A&R executive and co-founder of Sire Records, has passed away at the age of 80. Stein’s impact on the music industry is immeasurable, having launched the careers of icons like Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads, and many more. Stein’s independent spirit and willingness to take risks on unproven, underground talent set him apart from his peers in the major label scene. He had an unmatched ear for new sounds and was always a few steps ahead of everyone else. Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Sire was the home to some of the most groundbreaking and influential artists of the era. Madonna, in particular, was a massive success story for the label, with three No. 1 albums and a total of 23 top-10 hits. Stein’s legacy will forever be felt in the music industry, and he will be dearly missed.