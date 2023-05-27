SFPD shooting, cocaine, video today : Man Seen Snorting Cocaine in Video Prior to Being Shot by SFPD

Man Using Cocaine Before Being Fatally Shot by SFPD Captured in Video Footage today 2023.

San Francisco Police Department has released videos of a three-hour standoff that ended in the death of Sergio Barrios, who had allegedly broken into an apartment and had a gun. After officers spent hours trying to deescalate the situation, Barrios reached for his gun, prompting four officers to open fire. Three of those officers used foam bullets, while one fired fatal rounds. The incident is under investigation by police, the district attorney’s office and the Department of Police Accountability. The officer who fired the fatal rounds had been involved in two other shootings, one fatal.

Video of SFPD Shooting Shows Man Snorting Cocaine Before Being Killed

News Source : The San Francisco Standard

