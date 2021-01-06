Sgt. Bruce Watson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. Bruce Watson has Died .
Sgt. Bruce Watson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our teammates came together this evening with fallen Sgt. Bruce Watson’s family and close friends for a candlelight vigil in his memory at the Emergency Dispatch Center.
Our entire HCSO family is saddened by the tragic loss of our long-time brother. pic.twitter.com/rnL7Fzto7f
— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 6, 2021
HCSOTexas @HCSOTexas Our teammates came together this evening with fallen Sgt. Bruce Watson’s family and close friends for a candlelight vigil in his memory at the Emergency Dispatch Center. Our entire HCSO family is saddened by the tragic loss of our long-time brother.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.