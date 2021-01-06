Sgt. Bruce Watson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. Bruce Watson has Died .

By | January 6, 2021
0 Comment

Sgt. Bruce Watson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. Bruce Watson has Died .

Sgt. Bruce Watson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

HCSOTexas @HCSOTexas Our teammates came together this evening with fallen Sgt. Bruce Watson’s family and close friends for a candlelight vigil in his memory at the Emergency Dispatch Center. Our entire HCSO family is saddened by the tragic loss of our long-time brother.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.