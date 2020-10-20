Greenville Sgt. Conley Jumper Death – Dead : Conley Jumper Obituary : Sgt. Conley Jumper passed away after an incident on I-85.

Sgt. Conley Jumper passed away after an incident on I-85, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

” Greenville County Emergency Management on Twitter: “A short time ago, Sheriff Lewis announced that Sgt. Conley Jumper passed away after an incident on I-85 earlier this afternoon. Our thoughts are with Sgt. Jumper’s family, the Sheriff’s Office, and the first responders throughout Greenville County who’ve worked along side him. ”

