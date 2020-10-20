Greenville Sgt. Conley Jumper Death – Dead : Conley Jumper Obituary : Sgt. Conley Jumper passed away after an incident on I-85.

” Greenville County Emergency Management on Twitter: “A short time ago, Sheriff Lewis announced that Sgt. Conley Jumper passed away after an incident on I-85 earlier this afternoon. Our thoughts are with Sgt. Jumper’s family, the Sheriff’s Office, and the first responders throughout Greenville County who’ve worked along side him. ”

UPDATE: Greenville Co. Master Deputy Conley Jumper has died from his injuries after a series of crashes following a traffic stop on Interstate 85 this afternoon. SLED and Highway Patrol are investigating. LATEST: https://t.co/YDH7IPs6BG pic.twitter.com/lscICCFBkP — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) October 20, 2020

Tributes

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Greenville County Sheriffs Office Master Deputy Conley Jumper who was killed in the line of duty today while attempting to apprehend a suspect. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, family, and fellow officers. pic.twitter.com/ja2jpSKE39 — SCLEOA (@scleoa) October 20, 2020

Prayers for Sgt Conley Jumper’s family and friends, and to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. So heartbreaking. https://t.co/fyGJ2rHsRz — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) October 20, 2020