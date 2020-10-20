Sgt Harry Cohen Death – Dead : Sgt Harry Cohen Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Sgt Harry Cohen has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

” Gigi Graciette on Twitter: “Condolences to the @RSO on the unexpected passing of Sgt Harry Cohen, assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau – K9 Unit. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. ”

Condolences to the @RSO on the unexpected passing of Sgt Harry Cohen, assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau – K9 Unit.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s6P8H3T4Nf — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 19, 2020

Tributes

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters with the @RSO, as Sergeant Harry Cohen unexpectedly passed away yesterday. He died after suffering a heart attack, while on-duty in a K9 training. Thank you for your service Sgt. Cohen. End of Watch October 18th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/r1JR4Ci9zL — UC Santa Cruz Police (@UCSCPolice) October 20, 2020

My deepest condolences to @RSO & @RSOK9Team. My family and I are praying for the family, friends, and loved ones of Sergeant Harry Cohen. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/RE6L75YZ5L — Sabrina Cervantes (@AsmCervantes) October 20, 2020

On behalf of District Attorney Jason Anderson and the men and women of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to the colleagues, friends, and family of Sergeant Harry Cohen of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. #RIP #LODD pic.twitter.com/jWQSXTIKM1 — San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office (@sbcountyda) October 20, 2020

So deeply saddened to hear of this sudden and tragic loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Harry Cohen. May he rest in peace… https://t.co/0K4yHfQn3l — Senator Richard Roth (@GeneralRoth) October 20, 2020

“Last night our Department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy. Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him,” writes Sheriff Chad Bianco https://t.co/Oa5WLPhlcE — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) October 20, 2020

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles wrote

Riverside County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dies During Training Exercise A Riverside County sheriff’s sergeant suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty training with the K-9 team, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced Monday. Sgt. Harry Cohen, 48, died Sunday night. He was a 24-year vete…

