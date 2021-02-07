Sgt. William Brautigam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. William Brautigam has Died.

Sgt. William Brautigam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sgt. William Brautigam. He died as a result of a cancer-related illness directly related to his search and recovery efforts following the attacks on the WTC on 09/11/01. Always remember his service. #EndOfWatch

