Sgt. William Brautigam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sgt. William Brautigam has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Sgt. William Brautigam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sgt. William Brautigam. He died as a result of a cancer-related illness directly related to his search and recovery efforts following the attacks on the WTC on 09/11/01. Always remember his service.#EndOfWatch
— Beth Talmage (@wordygirl11) February 7, 2021
