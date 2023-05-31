shaahi chicken korma recipe: Make Mouthwatering SHAHI CHICKEN KORMA with Ease Korma Recipe | Chicken Korma | Chicken

Introduction

Shahi Chicken Korma is a delicious and flavorful Indian dish that is loved by people all over the world. It is a rich and creamy dish that is perfect for special occasions or when you want to impress your guests. In this article, we will show you how to make this mouth-watering dish in an easy and simple way.

Ingredients

To make Shahi Chicken Korma, you will need the following ingredients:

Chicken – 500 grams Yogurt – 1 cup Onion – 2 (finely chopped) Ginger paste – 1 tablespoon Garlic paste – 1 tablespoon Green chili – 2 (finely chopped) Tomato – 2 (finely chopped) Cashew nuts – 10-12 (grind into a fine paste) Almonds – 10-12 (grind into a fine paste) Cream – 1/2 cup Ghee – 3 tablespoons Bay leaves – 2 Cinnamon – 1-inch stick Cardamom – 3-4 Cloves – 3-4 Salt – as per taste Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon Turmeric – 1/2 teaspoon Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon Garam masala – 1 teaspoon Kasuri methi – 1 teaspoon Coriander leaves – for garnishing

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make Shahi Chicken Korma:

Step 1: Marinate the chicken

Marinate the chicken with yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, green chili, red chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Mix well and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Heat ghee

Heat ghee in a pan and add bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Saute for a few seconds.

Step 3: Add onions

Add finely chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown.

Step 4: Add chicken

Add the marinated chicken and saute for a few minutes until it is cooked.

Step 5: Add tomatoes

Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft.

Step 6: Add cashew and almond paste

Add the cashew and almond paste and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens.

Step 7: Add cream

Add cream and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens.

Step 8: Add spices

Add coriander powder, garam masala, and kasuri methi. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

Step 9: Garnish with coriander leaves

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan, roti or rice.

Conclusion

Shahi Chicken Korma is a delicious and flavorful dish that can be easily made at home. With the right ingredients and simple steps, you can impress your guests and enjoy a mouth-watering meal. So, go ahead and try this recipe today!

