shaahi chicken korma recipe: Make Mouthwatering SHAHI CHICKEN KORMA with Ease Korma Recipe | Chicken Korma | Chicken

Posted on May 31, 2023

Introduction

Shahi Chicken Korma is a delicious and flavorful Indian dish that is loved by people all over the world. It is a rich and creamy dish that is perfect for special occasions or when you want to impress your guests. In this article, we will show you how to make this mouth-watering dish in an easy and simple way.

Ingredients

To make Shahi Chicken Korma, you will need the following ingredients:

  1. Chicken – 500 grams

  2. Yogurt – 1 cup

  3. Onion – 2 (finely chopped)

  4. Ginger paste – 1 tablespoon

  5. Garlic paste – 1 tablespoon

  6. Green chili – 2 (finely chopped)

  7. Tomato – 2 (finely chopped)

  8. Cashew nuts – 10-12 (grind into a fine paste)

  9. Almonds – 10-12 (grind into a fine paste)

  10. Cream – 1/2 cup

  11. Ghee – 3 tablespoons

  12. Bay leaves – 2

  13. Cinnamon – 1-inch stick

  14. Cardamom – 3-4

  15. Cloves – 3-4

  16. Salt – as per taste

  17. Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon

  18. Turmeric – 1/2 teaspoon

  19. Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

  20. Garam masala – 1 teaspoon

  21. Kasuri methi – 1 teaspoon

  22. Coriander leaves – for garnishing

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make Shahi Chicken Korma:

Step 1: Marinate the chicken

Marinate the chicken with yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, green chili, red chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Mix well and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Heat ghee

Heat ghee in a pan and add bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Saute for a few seconds.

Step 3: Add onions

Add finely chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown.

Step 4: Add chicken

Add the marinated chicken and saute for a few minutes until it is cooked.

Step 5: Add tomatoes

Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft.

Step 6: Add cashew and almond paste

Add the cashew and almond paste and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens.

Step 7: Add cream

Add cream and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens.

Step 8: Add spices

Add coriander powder, garam masala, and kasuri methi. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

Step 9: Garnish with coriander leaves

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan, roti or rice.

Conclusion

Shahi Chicken Korma is a delicious and flavorful dish that can be easily made at home. With the right ingredients and simple steps, you can impress your guests and enjoy a mouth-watering meal. So, go ahead and try this recipe today!

