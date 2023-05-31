shaahi chicken korma recipe: Make Mouthwatering SHAHI CHICKEN KORMA with Ease Korma Recipe | Chicken Korma | Chicken

Introduction
Shahi Chicken Korma is a delicious and flavorful Indian dish that is loved by people all over the world. It is a rich and creamy dish that is perfect for special occasions or when you want to impress your guests. In this article, we will show you how to make this mouth-watering dish in an easy and simple way.
Ingredients
To make Shahi Chicken Korma, you will need the following ingredients:
- Chicken – 500 grams
Yogurt – 1 cup
Onion – 2 (finely chopped)
Ginger paste – 1 tablespoon
Garlic paste – 1 tablespoon
Green chili – 2 (finely chopped)
Tomato – 2 (finely chopped)
Cashew nuts – 10-12 (grind into a fine paste)
Almonds – 10-12 (grind into a fine paste)
Cream – 1/2 cup
Ghee – 3 tablespoons
Bay leaves – 2
Cinnamon – 1-inch stick
Cardamom – 3-4
Cloves – 3-4
Salt – as per taste
Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon
Turmeric – 1/2 teaspoon
Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon
Garam masala – 1 teaspoon
Kasuri methi – 1 teaspoon
Coriander leaves – for garnishing
Instructions
Follow these simple steps to make Shahi Chicken Korma:
Step 1: Marinate the chicken
Marinate the chicken with yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, green chili, red chili powder, turmeric, and salt. Mix well and keep aside for 30 minutes.
Step 2: Heat ghee
Heat ghee in a pan and add bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Saute for a few seconds.
Step 3: Add onions
Add finely chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown.
Step 4: Add chicken
Add the marinated chicken and saute for a few minutes until it is cooked.
Step 5: Add tomatoes
Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft.
Step 6: Add cashew and almond paste
Add the cashew and almond paste and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens.
Step 7: Add cream
Add cream and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens.
Step 8: Add spices
Add coriander powder, garam masala, and kasuri methi. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.
Step 9: Garnish with coriander leaves
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan, roti or rice.
Conclusion
Shahi Chicken Korma is a delicious and flavorful dish that can be easily made at home. With the right ingredients and simple steps, you can impress your guests and enjoy a mouth-watering meal. So, go ahead and try this recipe today!
