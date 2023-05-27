Shabbir Salim Shaikh allegedly killed over money rivalry in Ulhasnagar

Shabbir Shaikh : Shiv Sena leader Shabbir Salim Shaikh killed in Ulhasnagar over money rivalry

A 45-year-old Shiv Sena ward president from Janta Colony, Ulhasnagar named Shabbir Salim Shaikh was allegedly killed by eight attackers on Friday night over a suspected money dispute, as per police reports on Saturday. Shaikh was running a gambling business in the area along with a denim manufacturing business. The police have detained two men in connection with the murder case, while the remaining accused are still at large. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place in Jay Janta Colony at around 11:30 pm on Friday. The assailants, with their faces covered, entered a gambling den and attacked Shaikh with a knife multiple times. He suffered severe injuries all over his body and was found lying in a pool of blood. The police identified the accused through the CCTV footage as Vikram Kathonkar, Dinesh Kathonkar, Hitesh Kathonkar, Jayesh Salunkhe, Vijay Rupani, and an unknown man. A preliminary investigation suggests that a possible business rivalry led to the attack. Shaikh was rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, but was declared dead upon arrival. An FIR has been lodged under sections of IPC and Maharashtra Police Act.

Read Full story : Shiv Sena shakha pramukh from Ulhasnagar stabbed to death | Mumbai news /

News Source : Hindustan Times

Shiv Sena Ulhasnagar Shakha pramukh Ulhasnagar stabbing case Mumbai news updates Political violence in Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader assassination