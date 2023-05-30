Shah Rukh Khan Biography: Biography of Shah Rukh Khan: Family, Spouse, Children, Age, Professional Journey, First Movie, Education, Trivia, Wealth

Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood

Early Life and Education

Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, 1965, in New Delhi, India. His parents were of Muslim and Pathan descent. His father, Taj Mohammed Khan, was an Indian independence activist and his mother, Lateef Fatima, was a social worker. Shah Rukh Khan grew up in a middle-class family and attended St. Columba’s School in Delhi. He then pursued his graduation in Economics from Hansraj College in Delhi before completing his post-graduation in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Career and Debut Film

Shah Rukh Khan began his acting career in 1988 with the television series Fauji. He then appeared in several other television shows like Circus and Dil Dariya. In 1992, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then went on to star in several successful films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Chennai Express, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan has been referred to as the “King of Bollywood” and is known for his charismatic personality and romantic roles in films. He has won several awards for his performances, including 14 Filmfare Awards.

Family and Personal Life

Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer and film producer. The couple got married in 1991 and have three children together – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their education abroad, while AbRam is still in school.

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a family man and often shares pictures and videos with his family on social media. He is also involved in several charitable activities and has been the face of campaigns like “Save the Children” and “Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest actors in the world, with an estimated net worth of $600 million. He has several business ventures, including a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment and a cricket team called Kolkata Knight Riders. He is also the brand ambassador for several companies, including Nokia, Pepsi, and Hyundai.

Interesting Facts

Shah Rukh Khan is a polyglot and can speak several languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, and Bengali.

He is a big fan of video games and often plays them with his children.

Shah Rukh Khan is also a big football fan and supports the German club Bayern Munich.

He has been awarded several honorary doctorates from universities around the world, including the University of Edinburgh, the University of Bedfordshire, and the University of Mumbai.

Conclusion

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and has won the hearts of millions of fans around the world. He is known for his charming personality, romantic roles, and philanthropic activities. With his net worth and business ventures, he has become an entrepreneur and a role model for many aspiring actors in the industry.

