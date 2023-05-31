Shahi Chicken Korma Recipe: Recipe for Danedaar Chicken Korma – Muslim Style Shahi Chicken Korma

Introduction

Chicken Korma is an incredibly famous dish in the Indian subcontinent. It is a creamy and rich dish that is usually served with steamed rice, naan, or roti. Danedar Chicken Korma, Muslim Style Chicken Korma, and Shahi Chicken Korma are three variations of this dish, each with its own distinct flavor and aroma.

What is Danedar Chicken Korma?

Danedar Chicken Korma is a variant of the traditional chicken korma that is famous in Pakistan and India. The word Danedar means “lumpy” or “grainy” in Hindi, and this dish is named after its texture. The chicken is cooked in a rich and creamy gravy, which is then blended with ground spices to give it a grainy texture.

Ingredients:

500 grams boneless chicken

2 onions, finely chopped

1 cup yogurt

1 cup cream

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

Handful of chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

In a large skillet, heat oil or ghee and add chopped onions. Saute until they turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add all the powdered spices, salt, and chicken. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the chicken is slightly browned. Add yogurt and cream to the chicken mixture and stir well. Cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the gravy thickens. Finally, add chopped coriander leaves for garnish and serve hot with rice or naan.

What is Muslim Style Chicken Korma?

Muslim Style Chicken Korma is a variation of the traditional chicken korma that is famous in the Indian subcontinent. It is a milder version of the dish that is cooked with whole spices and is perfect for people who do not like the spiciness of the original dish.

Ingredients:

500 grams boneless chicken

2 onions, finely chopped

1 cup yogurt

1 cup cream

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

Handful of chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

In a large skillet, heat oil or ghee and add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds. Fry for a few seconds until they start to splutter. Add chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add chicken, garam masala, and salt. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the chicken is slightly browned. Add yogurt and cream to the chicken mixture and stir well. Cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the gravy thickens. Finally, add chopped coriander leaves for garnish and serve hot with rice or naan.

What is Shahi Chicken Korma?

Shahi Chicken Korma is a rich and creamy version of the traditional chicken korma that is fit for a king. The word Shahi means “royal” in Hindi, and this dish lives up to its name. It is cooked with a blend of nuts, cream, and spices, giving it a unique flavor and aroma.

Ingredients:

500 grams boneless chicken

2 onions, finely chopped

1 cup yogurt

1 cup cream

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 cup cashew nuts

1/2 cup almonds

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

Handful of chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

In a large skillet, heat oil or ghee and add chopped onions. Saute until they turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add all the powdered spices, salt, and chicken. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the chicken is slightly browned. In a separate pan, roast cashew nuts and almonds until they turn slightly brown. Grind the roasted nuts to a fine paste and add it to the chicken mixture. Add yogurt and cream to the chicken mixture and stir well. Cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the gravy thickens. Finally, add chopped coriander leaves for garnish and serve hot with rice or naan.

Conclusion

Danedar Chicken Korma, Muslim Style Chicken Korma, and Shahi Chicken Korma are three variations of the traditional chicken korma that are famous in the Indian subcontinent. Each variant has its unique flavor and aroma, making it a favorite among chicken lovers. These dishes can be served with steamed rice, naan, or roti and are perfect for any occasion.

