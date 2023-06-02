Shahi Malai Tukrday Recipe: The Quickest and Simplest Recipe for Shahi Malai Tukrday in Urdu/Hindi

Fastest & Easiest Shahi Malai Tukrday Recipe in Urdu Hindi

Shahi Malai Tukrday is a delicious and traditional Pakistani dessert that is loved by everyone. It is a perfect blend of rich creamy milk, crispy bread, and nuts. This dessert is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a family gathering, a dinner party, or a festival. In this article, we will share the fastest and easiest recipe for Shahi Malai Tukrday in Urdu and Hindi.

Ingredients:

For Shahi Malai Tukrday, you will need the following ingredients:

Bread (6-8 slices)

Milk (1.5 liters)

Sugar (1 cup)

Cardamom powder (1 tsp)

Pistachios and almonds (chopped)

Saffron (a pinch)

Oil or ghee (for frying)

Instructions:

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to make Shahi Malai Tukrday:

Step 1: Cut the bread slices into small pieces. You can cut them into square or triangular shapes.

Step 2: Heat oil or ghee in a pan and fry the bread pieces until they turn golden brown. Make sure to fry them on medium heat so that they are crispy from the outside and soft from the inside.

Step 3: Once the bread pieces are fried, set them aside.

Step 4: In another pan, heat the milk and add sugar to it. Stir it until the sugar dissolves completely.

Step 5: Add cardamom powder and saffron to the milk and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes on low heat. Stir it occasionally to avoid burning.

Step 6: Once the milk has thickened and reduced to half, turn off the heat and let it cool down.

Step 7: Now, take a serving dish and place the fried bread pieces on it.

Step 8: Pour the milk mixture over the bread pieces. Make sure that each piece is fully covered with the milk.

Step 9: Garnish the dish with chopped pistachios and almonds.

Step 10: Refrigerate the dish for at least 2 hours before serving.

Your delicious Shahi Malai Tukrday is ready to serve.

Conclusion:

Shahi Malai Tukrday is a simple and easy-to-make dessert that is loved by everyone. With the above recipe, you can make this delicious dessert at home in no time. The combination of crispy bread, creamy milk, and nuts will leave your taste buds wanting more. So, next time you have a family gathering or a dinner party, surprise your guests with this mouth-watering dessert.

