“Shahi Tukda Recipe”: Make Shahi Tukda at Home in Just 15 Minutes | Quick and Easy Recipe for Thanda Shahi Tukra

Homemade Shahi Tukda Recipe

Introduction

Shahi Tukda is a popular Indian dessert that is made with bread, milk, sugar, and nuts. It is a rich and indulgent dessert that is perfect for special occasions or festivals. In this article, we will be sharing a simple and easy recipe for making Shahi Tukda at home.

Ingredients Required

To make Shahi Tukda, you will need the following ingredients:

6 slices of bread

500 ml milk

1 cup sugar

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp ghee

A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, and cashews)

Saffron strands (optional)

Method

Follow these simple steps to make Shahi Tukda at home:

Begin by cutting the edges of the bread slices and cutting them into halves. Heat ghee in a frying pan and add the bread slices. Fry until they are golden brown on both sides. Remove and keep aside. In a separate pan, heat milk and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until it thickens. Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using) to the milk and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the fried bread slices to the milk mixture and let them soak for 5-10 minutes. Remove the bread slices from the milk mixture and place them on a serving plate. Pour the remaining milk mixture over the bread slices and garnish with chopped nuts. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.

Thanda Shahi Tukda

If you want to make Thanda Shahi Tukda, you can follow the same recipe and serve it chilled. Thanda Shahi Tukda is a perfect dessert for hot summer days and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Conclusion

Shahi Tukda is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for any occasion. With this simple recipe, you can make Shahi Tukda at home in just 15 minutes. So, what are you waiting for? Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

