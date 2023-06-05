Shahid Kapoor’s Statement on His Love for the Film Industry Becomes a Trending News Topic







Shahid Kapoor talks about Hollywood debut and future film projects

New Delhi

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. This marks his first collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar. During a recent interview with News18, Shahid revealed his thoughts on entering Hollywood and his future film projects.

When asked about his plans to follow in the footsteps of fellow Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Ali Fazal by venturing into Hollywood, Shahid stated that he has no interest in doing “some garbage” and would rather focus on doing good work in Indian cinema. He expressed a desire to work in Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam films if the right opportunity arises.

Shahid emphasized the importance of being excited and motivated to take on challenging roles, regardless of language barriers. He also mentioned that he is open to exploring new opportunities, having recently worked in the OTT space.

As of now, Shahid is content with his 20-year career in the Indian film industry and hopes to continue doing good work in the future.

