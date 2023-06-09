Shahid’s Bloody Daddy: The Trending News on Why it’s Being Streamed for Free on OTT, with Vivek Agnihotri Warning of Bollywood’s Demise





Rewritten Article: Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bloody Daddy’

On 9th June, Jio Cinema streamed Shahid Kapoor’s film ‘Bloody Daddy’ for free. However, director of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Vivek Agnihotri, has questioned this move and wonders why a 200 crore film is being shown for free, stating that it will ruin Bollywood. ‘Bloody Daddy’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Sultan’. Ali Abbas Zafar has described ‘Bloody Daddy’ as a big budget OTT film.Vivek Agnihotri shared a clipping of ‘Bloody Daddy’ advertisement from a newspaper on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Why would anyone show a 200 crore film for free? What crazy business model is this? The sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its destruction.”‘Bloody Daddy’ has received a good response from the audience, with Shahid Kapoor’s performance being particularly praised. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty.Some users on Twitter explained the reason behind the free release of ‘Bloody Daddy’ on OTT, stating that it’s Jio’s business model to give content for free for a few months to increase their customer base, and later charge a minimum fee to retain their customers.Overall, ‘Bloody Daddy’ is a highly anticipated film that has generated buzz in Bollywood.