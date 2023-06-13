Shahrukh Khan Asks Fan if They Work for Swiggy and Can Send Him Food: Latest Trending News







New Delhi – Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter Conversation with Swiggy

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Bollywood, engaged in a 15-minute Ask SRK session with his Twitter followers. During the conversation, Swiggy made an interesting entry and responded to a fan’s question about whether Shah Rukh had eaten food.Shahrukh Khan replied, “Why brother, are you from Swiggy? Will you send it?” Swiggy then responded, “We are from Swiggy, shall we send it?” Although Shahrukh did not reply, the food delivery company still sent a variety of food to his bungalow, Mannat.Shahrukh often humorously responds to fans on Twitter, making everyone laugh.First published on June 13, 2023.