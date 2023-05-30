Shahtaj Khan’s leaked video has gone viral

Introduction:

Recently, a video of Pakistani TikTok star Shahtaj Khan went viral on social media. The video, which was allegedly leaked, showed Shahtaj engaging in explicit activities, causing a massive uproar among her fans and followers.

Who is Shahtaj Khan?

Shahtaj Khan is a well-known TikTok star from Pakistan. She has amassed a massive following on TikTok, with over 4 million followers. She is known for her comedic skits and lip-syncing videos. Shahtaj has also appeared in a few Pakistani dramas and music videos.

The Leaked Video:

The video that went viral showed Shahtaj engaging in explicit activities with a man. The video was allegedly leaked by someone close to Shahtaj, and it quickly spread like wildfire on social media. The video caused a massive uproar, with many of Shahtaj’s fans and followers expressing their disappointment and shock.

Shahtaj’s Response:

After the video went viral, Shahtaj took to social media to address the situation. She denied that the person in the video was her and claimed that it was someone who looked like her. She also stated that the video was doctored and edited to make it look like her.

Shahtaj’s fans were skeptical of her response, and many of them accused her of lying. Some even called for her to be banned from TikTok and other social media platforms.

The Aftermath:

The leaked video has had a significant impact on Shahtaj’s career. Many of her fans and followers have unfollowed her on social media, and her reputation has taken a massive hit. Some brands that she previously worked with have also distanced themselves from her.

Conclusion:

The leaked video of Shahtaj Khan has caused a massive uproar on social media. While Shahtaj denied that the person in the video was her, her fans and followers remain skeptical. The incident has had a significant impact on her career and reputation, and it remains to be seen how she will recover from it.

