Shajapur bus-truck collision today : Shajapur bus-truck collision claims 4 lives and injures 14 in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur on Sunday, January 24, as a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck. Four people, including two women, lost their lives in the incident, and 14 others were injured. The bus was reportedly carrying around 50 passengers and was travelling from Indore to Bhopal when the collision took place. The cause of the accident is under investigation, and it is not yet clear which vehicle was at fault.

The injured passengers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The authorities have also dispatched a team to the site to investigate the accident and ensure that appropriate action is taken. Such accidents are not uncommon in India, where road safety is a significant concern. The government has taken several measures to improve road safety, including the introduction of stricter traffic laws and the installation of speed cameras and other safety equipment. However, much more needs to be done to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on Indian roads.

News Source : DynamiteNews_

