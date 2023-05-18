“Shajapur bus-truck collision” today : Shajapur bus-truck collision results in 4 fatalities and 14 injuries

1) #ShajapurAccident

A fatal collision between a passenger bus and a truck in the early hours of Thursday has left four people dead and 14 injured in the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, India. The accident occurred near a Darga on the Ujjain-Maksi road, with the passenger bus travelling from Madhogarh in Uttar Pradesh to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Three of the fatalities, including two women, died at the scene, with the fourth person passing away while undergoing treatment at the Ujjain district hospital. The injured were also taken to the Ujjain district hospital, where one was in a critical condition. Most of the patients had sustained fractures.

The cause of the accident has not yet been reported, and further details are awaited. Road accidents are a major concern in India, with thousands of people losing their lives each year. Factors contributing to the problem include poor road infrastructure, inadequate safety measures, and reckless driving. The government has launched initiatives aimed at improving road safety, including the implementation of stricter penalties for traffic violations and the construction of new highways and expressways. However, much work remains to be done to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on India’s roads.

News Source : ANI

