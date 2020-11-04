Shakey Rodriguez Death -Dead : Coach Shakey Rodriguez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Shakey Rodriguez Death -Dead : Shakey Rodriguez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes

The South Florida coaching fraternity suffered another gut-wrenching loss today. Legendary coach Marcos "Shakey" Rodriguez passed away this afternoon. He led @miamiseniorhigh to 5 state titles, led @KropSHS to the state final four in 2010, also led @FIUHoops from 1995-2000 pic.twitter.com/1IL1bpdIdy — J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) November 4, 2020