Shakey Rodriguez Death -Dead : Coach Shakey Rodriguez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 4, 2020
0 Comment

Shakey Rodriguez Death -Dead : Shakey Rodriguez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Shakey Rodriguez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“Lady Stings Booster on Twitter: “Lady Stings send our deepest condolences to everyone that had a connection with the legendary- Miami High’s GREAT “Shakey” Rodriguez. RIP🙏Coach #StingsFam4life”

https://twitter.com/LadyStingsBball/status/1324096158424322049

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.