Shakey Rodriguez Death -Dead : Coach Shakey Rodriguez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Shakey Rodriguez Death -Dead : Shakey Rodriguez has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Shakey Rodriguez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.
“Lady Stings Booster on Twitter: “Lady Stings send our deepest condolences to everyone that had a connection with the legendary- Miami High’s GREAT “Shakey” Rodriguez. RIP🙏Coach #StingsFam4life”
https://twitter.com/LadyStingsBball/status/1324096158424322049
Tributes
The South Florida coaching fraternity suffered another gut-wrenching loss today.
Legendary coach Marcos "Shakey" Rodriguez passed away this afternoon.
He led @miamiseniorhigh to 5 state titles, led @KropSHS to the state final four in 2010, also led @FIUHoops from 1995-2000 pic.twitter.com/1IL1bpdIdy
— J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) November 4, 2020
