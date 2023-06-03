Shalimar-chennai Coromandel Express : Exploring the Scenic Beauty of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express

Discovering the Picturesque Charm of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express

Introduction

Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express is one of the most iconic train services in India. The train connects Kolkata and Chennai, two of the biggest cities in the country. It covers a distance of 1663 km and takes approximately 29 hours to complete the journey. The train is known for its speed, comfort and punctuality, and is a preferred choice of travel for many passengers.

History

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express was first introduced in 1977 as a weekly train service between Kolkata and Chennai. It was named after the Coromandel Coast, which is a stretch of coastline along the Bay of Bengal, that includes Chennai. The train was later extended to operate on a daily basis, due to the high demand for travel between the two cities.

Route

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express starts from Shalimar railway station in Kolkata and passes through major cities like Kharagpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Gudur, before reaching Chennai Central railway station. The train covers a distance of 1663 km and takes approximately 29 hours to complete the journey. It operates on all days except for Tuesdays.

Classes and Facilities

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express offers a variety of classes to choose from, including AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Class. The train is equipped with modern amenities like air conditioning, charging points, reading lights, and comfortable seating arrangements. Passengers can also enjoy a variety of food options during the journey, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals.

Timings

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express operates on all days except for Tuesdays. The train departs from Shalimar railway station in Kolkata at 2:50 pm and arrives at Chennai Central railway station at 7:15 pm the next day. The train covers a distance of 1663 km and takes approximately 29 hours to complete the journey.

Punctuality

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express is known for its punctuality and on-time performance. The train runs on a strict schedule and is rarely delayed. Passengers can rely on the train to reach their destination on time, making it a preferred choice for those with time-sensitive travel plans.

Safety and Security

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express is a safe and secure mode of travel in India. The train is equipped with modern safety features like fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and emergency brakes. Passengers are advised to keep their valuables safe and secure during the journey and to be cautious while travelling in crowded compartments.

Conclusion

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express is an iconic train service in India, connecting Kolkata and Chennai. The train is known for its speed, comfort and punctuality, making it a popular choice of travel for many passengers. The train offers a variety of classes to choose from, including AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Class, and is equipped with modern amenities like air conditioning, charging points and comfortable seating arrangements. Passengers can also enjoy a variety of food options during the journey. The train is safe and secure, equipped with modern safety features like fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and emergency brakes. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express is a must-try train service for anyone travelling between Kolkata and Chennai.

1. What is the route of Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express?

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express travels from Shalimar in West Bengal to Chennai in Tamil Nadu via Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

How long does it take to travel from Shalimar to Chennai by Coromandel Express?

The total travel time of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express is approximately 29 hours and 30 minutes.

What are the classes of travel available on the Coromandel Express?

The Coromandel Express offers several classes of travel, including AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Class.

How can I book tickets for the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express?

Tickets for the Coromandel Express can be booked online through the Indian Railways website or at any railway ticket booking counter.

What are the facilities available on board the Coromandel Express?

The Coromandel Express offers a range of facilities, including bedding and linen, onboard catering, clean toilets, and charging points.

Is there a pantry car on the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express?

Yes, the Coromandel Express has a pantry car that serves hot and fresh meals and snacks to passengers.

Can I cancel my ticket for the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express?

Yes, tickets for the Coromandel Express can be cancelled or modified as per the Indian Railways cancellation and refund policy.

Are there any discounts available on tickets for the Coromandel Express?

Indian Railways offers several discounts and concessions for certain categories of passengers, such as senior citizens, students, and disabled persons.