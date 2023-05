“Maharashtra Tourist Shalini Prabhakar Kolhi Dies in Beas Rafting Accident”

Today, a rafting accident in the Beas near Babeli, approximately 8 km away, resulted in the death of a female tourist from Maharashtra. The victim was identified as Shalini Prabhakar Kolhi (65) of Pune.

Read Full story : Pune tourist killed as raft capsizes in Beas /

News Source : The Tribune India

