Shallowater Shooting Claims Life on Saturday Night today.

On Saturday night, a double shooting occurred in Shallowater resulting in one fatality and one injury. Law enforcement received a call around 11:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene on the 1300 block of 5th Street. The wounded individuals were discovered and one was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made. This article is the property of KCBD and is protected by copyright laws.

